Delhi Hoopers win the Inaugural Season of 3x3 Pro Basketball League

other-sports

Although Ahmedabad Wingers gave a tough competition in the sixth round, Delhi Hoopers outperformed them and the other teams, and were successfully crowned as the winners of the first season of 3BL

Team members of Delhi Hoopers

The final round of the inaugural season of 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL), the first ever FIBA recognized 3x3 basketball league in India, saw the team ‘Delhi Hoopers’ emerging victorious after an outstanding gameplay. The round was held in Mumbai on 25th and 26th August 2018.

Although Ahmedabad Wingers gave a tough competition in the sixth round, Delhi Hoopers outperformed them and the other teams, and were successfully crowned as the winners of the first season of 3BL. Inderbir Gill from Delhi Hoopers, with his proficient offensive and defensive gameplay, was crowned as the MVP of the sixth round. Leandro Souza de Lima from Ahmedabad Wingers emerged as the top scorer of the sixth round with 52 points, followed by Inderbir Gill from Delhi Hoopers with 41 points and Kiran Shastri from Delhi Hoopers with 38 points.

Delhi Hoopers managed to win 5 out of 6 rounds of the season and Bangalore Machas won 1. With their incredible performance throughout the season, Delhi Hoopers emerged as the champions of the first season of 3BL.

The top 3 teams of the first season are:

- Delhi Hoopers

- Ahmedabad Wingers

- Bangalore Machas

3BL, since its inception, has given many international opportunities to 3x3 basketball players. Delhi Hoopers have competed in FIBA 3x3 World Tour in the Utsunomiya Masters in July 2018, where they ranked ninth. They have now qualified to compete in the Mexico City Masters and Hyderabad Masters of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour on 8th – 9th and 22nd–23rd September 2018.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever