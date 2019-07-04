Man uses girl as bait to kill teenager, ends love triangle

crime

On the day when the murder took place, the accused asked the girl to call the victim to the school

A teenager was shot point blank in New Delhi's Wazirpur by a 22-year old man on Wednesday. The teenager was killed because both the victim and the accused had fallen in love with the same girl.

The girl was used as a bait to kill the victim who has been identified as Ajay Kumar. The incident took place in a government school.

The victim's family claimed that Ajay was shot dead whereas the girl claimed that the victim was thrashed to death with an iron rod.

The police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.

The girl has also been detained for questioning while the accused who was identified as Archit Chauhan is still absconding.

According to the police, the victim lived with his maternal uncle in Wazirpur. Ajay was a school dropout and had feelings for a girl who was in Class 11 and studied in the government school in the neighbourhood.

On the day when the murder took place, the accused asked the girl to call Ajay to the school. The girl was waiting there along with the accused when Ajay reached there.

According to The Times of India, Archit shot him in the forehead and fled the spot after the two had a scuffle over the girl. Ajay's body was found by a few passers-by who informed the police control room. As per a police official, a black cap was also found at the spot.

As soon as the police got a tip-off, a team led by Additional Commissioner of Police (city) Rajiv Kumar, ACP (crime against women) Shakuntala Yadav and inspector Sanjay Yadav of Sector 10 a police station, reached the spot of crime.

The police suspected a love triangle and took the girl into custody. An FIR was registered against the accused and the girl under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) of IPC sections, 25-54-59 of Arms Act and Section 3 of SC/ST Act.

