Delhi Metro issues advisory for Independence Day

The parking services at metro stations will be closed from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday), the statement added

Metro Train services will run as usual across the entire Delhi Metro Network on Independence Day. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: Only selected gates on Independence day at four Delhi Metro Violet Line stations- Jama Masjid, Lal Quila, Delhi Gate and ITO will be open for entry and exit. The remaining services of the Delhi Metro Rail network will remain unaffected. "The entry/exit at four stations of Violet Line i.e, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate and ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony time and some gates will remain closed at these stations owing to security considerations during this period," read an official statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Metro Train services will run as usual across the entire Delhi Metro Network on Independence Day. However, entry/exit at 4 stations of Violet Line— Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Delhi Gate & ITO will be permitted from select entry/exit gates during the ceremony. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/R40y8oHo9v — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

According to news agency ANI, the parking services from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday) at metro stations will be closed, the statement added. Additional staff will be deployed and more ticketing counters will be opened at Jama Masjid and Lal Quila metro stations to facilitate people movement. "To facilitate people at Lal Quila station on Independence Day, additional ticket counters will be opened at Lal Quila and Jama Masjid Metro stations along with deployment of additional staff for guiding the additional rush after the ceremony," the statement further read.

