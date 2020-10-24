Delhi Police constable abducted in moving bus, dumped in Firozabad

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a Delhi Police constable has alleged that he was abducted by the driver and helpers of a private bus from the Kashmere Gate area before being released in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, the police said on Friday.

The bus was later traced to Bhind in Madhya Pradesh, where raids are being conducted by Delhi police teams.

According to the police, constable Sachin, posted at the Kashmere Gate police station, was on patrolling duty on Wednesday night.

"During patrolling, he stopped a bus after he heard cries for help coming from inside the vehicle. Once he got inside the bus, he was not allowed to step down," said a police officer.

He alleged that the helpers and the co-driver overpowered him and did not let him deboard the bus. They also reportedly snatched Sachin's service pistol and mobile phone.

The accused then released the constable at Makkhanpur near Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. With the help of local people, the constable managed to reach the Makkhanpur police station and informed his seniors in Delhi about the incident.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

