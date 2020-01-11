Delhi police speaking the language of JNU VC, says JNUSU

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh during her address to the media after a meeting with HRD Secretary Amit Khare, in New Delhi on Friday. PIC/PTI

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday accused the Delhi Police of speaking the language of the varsity's vice-chancellor and said those who were assaulted have been "implicated as suspects". The Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in the JNU has identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

"Those identified include — Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj and Vikas Patel," DCP Joy Tirkey, who is heading a Special Investigation Team, said at a press conference.

The senior police officer said that no suspect had been detained yet but the process of interrogation would begin soon. "Three cases have been registered till now, and they are being probed," the SIT chief said.

"On January 3, a group entered the computer room forcefully, manhandled the staff and turned off the server switch which led to cancellation of the registration process. In this connection, JNU administration registered a case, but again on January 4 students clashed with staff and a glass door of the server room was broken. Then again agitators clashed with students," Tirkey said. On January 5, over 30 students of the university, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS trauma centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors.

'Hostel fee being implemented'

JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said all decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about the hostel fee are being implemented "in totality" and regular classes at the varsity will start from January 13. The varsity administration will extend the deadline for the semester registration process again, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever