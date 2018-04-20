Delhi's popular gaming platform, Mystery Rooms, launches first centre in Mumbai

Launched in 2014, Mystery Rooms is a real-life escape gaming platform, present in over 15 cities at present. The company plans to expand its reach to 25 cities by 2019

Popular escape room adventure experience, Mystery Rooms, announced the launch of its first center in Mumbai at Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West. The escape gaming sensation comes to Mumbai with six challenges, namely, Lockout - A Prison Break Challenge, Abduction - The Final Hour, Cabin In The Woods - The Murder Mystery, The Silent Legacy - A Story Untold, A Night in Bhangarh - The Mystery of a Cursed Fort and The Kon of Kohinoor - A Mission Impossible.

"We introduced the concept of escape room adventure in India with our first centre in Delhi and since then have revolutionised how people spend their leisure time, and after launching in over 15 cities, we are delighted to be in Mumbai and bring the thrill and fun of escape gaming Mumbaikars," said Sapna Bhutani, CEO and Co-founder, Mystery Rooms.

Launched in 2014, Mystery Rooms is a real-life escape gaming platform, present in over 15 cities at present. The company plans to expand its reach to 25 cities by 2019.

The experience is available in 16 Indian cities such as New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Indore and Guwahati.

Mystery Rooms offers a host of adventures, which can be taken up by a team of two to eight people. These are:

Lockout - A Prison Break Challenge: Wrongly convicted of a crime, you are held in a brutal, regimented prison environment. But now it's time for you to break free! The Jailer and his mates are out for an hour to attend National Day Celebrations and this is the only opportunity to execute your escape plan!

Abduction - The Final Hour: You are an eminent personality of the country and have been kidnapped by a terrorist organization to blackmail the president for your release! Little do they know about your skills, you must plan and execute an escape plan before the president makes a compromise!

Cabin In The Woods - The Murder Mystery: You must enter an occult forest to uncover the secret behind the mysterious killings happening in the cursed woods and save the villagers. It is the ferocious beast, the witch or something else? Beware, no one returns from this atrocious place.

The Silent Legacy - A Story Untold: The legacy of your family is waiting for its worthy heir since years. Your ancestral house is all you know you got from your forefathers. Is it just this abandoned mansion or something else that old walls of this mansion are keeping safe for you? To claim you must prove your worth.

A Night in Bhangarh - The Mystery of a Cursed Fort: As a group of curious adventure seekers, you plan an excursion to the home of supernatural to experience an encounter with the paranormal. Overlooking the warning from ASI you enter the Bhangarh fort during the sunset. Only a few steps in the fort and you realize you made a mistake! To survive, you must escape!

The Kon of Kohinoor - A Mission Impossible: Play a gang of thieves and plan that perfect robbery of the precious Kohinoor diamond kept under high security in a British museum.

