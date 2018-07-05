Delhi Power Tussle: SC clips Lieutenant Governor's powers

The apex court ruled that the LG has no independent decision making power and has to act on the govt's advice

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate the Supreme Court verdict outside the party office, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously held that Delhi cannot be accorded the status of a state but clipped the powers of the Lieutenant Governor (LG), saying he has no "independent decision making power" and has to act on the aid and advice of the elected government.

The judgement by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra laid down broad parameters for the governance of Delhi, which has witnessed a bitter power tussle between the Centre and Delhi government since the AAP government came to power in 2014.

There were two LGs — incumbent Anil Baijal and his predecessor Najeeb Jung — with whom Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was at loggerheads. "It is clear as noon day that by no stretch of imagination, NCT of Delhi can be accorded the status of a state under our present constitutional scheme," CJI Misra said said.