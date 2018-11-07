Delhi reservation system to remain shut for few hours on Nov 9-10: Railways
Reservation activities, internet booking and allied inquiry services on Telephone No. 139 will not be available during this time,' the Indian Railways said in a statement
The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that the Delhi Passenger Reservation System will remain shut for a few hours on November 9-10.
The services will be closed from 11.45 pm on November 9 to 1.40 am on November 10 for maintenance. The railways informed that reservation activities, internet booking and allied enquiry services on 139 will not be available during this time.
'Delhi Passenger Reservation System will remain shut from 11.45 pm on November 9, 2018 to 01.40 am on November 10, 2018 for maintenance. Reservation activities, internet booking and allied inquiry services on Telephone No. 139 will not be available during this time,' the Indian Railways said in a statement.
