Delhi reservation system to remain shut for few hours on Nov 9-10: Railways

Reservation activities, internet booking and allied inquiry services on Telephone No. 139 will not be available during this time,' the Indian Railways said in a statement

The Indian Railways on Tuesday announced that the Delhi Passenger Reservation System will remain shut for a few hours on November 9-10.

The services will be closed from 11.45 pm on November 9 to 1.40 am on November 10 for maintenance. The railways informed that reservation activities, internet booking and allied enquiry services on 139 will not be available during this time.

