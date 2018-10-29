Delhi sees spike in effluents, Faridabad's air 25 times more polluted

national

Major effluent PM2.5 was 1,515 microgrammes per cubic metres at 10 am on Sunday, which dropped to about 1,295 units by 3 pm

With more than half of the national capital suffering a "severe or severe-plus" air quality, Delhi and the regions around it saw a sudden spike in effluents on Sunday, with Faridabad's air 25 times more polluted than safety standards.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) monitoring station, the major effluent PM2.5 or particles with diameter less than 2.5mm was 1,515 microgrammes per cubic metres at 10 am, which dropped to 1,295 units by 3 pm. The safe limit for PM2.5, the finer particles which penetrate deeper into the lungs, are 60 units as per national standards and 25 units according to the international standards. The officials, however, believed that the data during the morning hours must be "some kind of a technical glitch".

"There is only one monitoring station in Faridabad, and the town is not as polluted as Delhi. This sudden spike must be wrong. 1,515 units is too high a concentration," an official from Haryana SPCB said.

