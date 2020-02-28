Delhi Violence: Zeeshan Siddique is worried, says 'We were better off as kids'

On Thursday, Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique took to Instagram account to share his reaction on the violence in Delhi, which has brought about a nationwide rage with various celebrities taking to social media to express their concerns.

Zeeshan shared two pictures, one that depicted the National pledge and the other giving a view of the rampant violence in Delhi. While sharing the pictures with his followers, the first-time MLA, who seems to be disturbed with the current scenario in Delhi said that he remembers reciting the national pledge every day during his school days.

Zeeshan, who is one of the youngest MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly seems to be pained due to the killing of innocent lives in the Delhi violence. While sharing the post, Zeeshan said that he is disturbed with whats has been happening in Delhi.

Expressing his feelings, the 27-year-old politician said, "We were better off as kids, unknown to the cruel reality." While voicing his opinion, Zeeshan also raised a question citizens across the country. He asked, "Is this the India we dream of and want our kids to see?

According to reports, the violence in Delhi erupted on major violence erupted in Delhi on February 23 evening when groups protestors and supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) indulged in stone-pelting at each other.

