Delhi woman alleges rape by friend

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she became friends with a man, a resident of Ghaziabad, through phone and Internet



Representational Pic

A woman has alleged that she was rape by her friend last month, police said today. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she became friends with a man, a resident of Ghaziabad, through phone and Interne, the police said.

Later, when they met, he allegedly forced her to come to a hotel with him. When she refused, he came to her house in Baraula on December 8 and told her that he has come to meet her parents and seek their permission to marry her, they said.

On December 11, he called her at Sector 11 in Noida, the police said. When she went there, he took her to some building and allegedly raped her. He threatened to kill her mother and family members if she reported the matter to the police, they said.

The woman lodged an FIR yesterday at Sector 49 police station against the man, the police said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go