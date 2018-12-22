Delhi's air quality 'severe' as city witnesses 4 degree celsius cold

national

At 8.30 a.m., visibility was at 600 metres and humidity was 97 per cent -- a condition nor favourable for dispersal of pollutants in the air

File pic

It was a cold, foggy morning in the national capital on Saturday with minimum temperature dropping to 4 degrees Celsius, four notches below average and air quality remaining 'severe', the Met said.

At 8.30 a.m., visibility was at 600 metres and humidity was 97 per cent -- a condition nor favourable for dispersal of pollutants in the air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's Air Quality Index is 408 with major pollutants being PM2.5 and PM10.

"The sky will remain clear throughout the day, with mist or shallow fog in the morning and haze or smog thereafter," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The cold wave that started midweek here was expected to end on Saturday. even on Thursday, the city recorded 4 degrees Celsius the coldest in December as it was today.

Temperatures across northwest India has been similarly low, an India Meteorological Department official told IANS. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan were also experiencing biting cold conditions.

Friday's maximum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below season's average while the minimum the minimum temperature was 4.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below average.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever