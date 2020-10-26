Demarcate cremation grounds, graveyards on basis of population: BJP MP

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said that demarcation of cremation grounds and graveyards at different places in Uttar Pradesh should be done on the basis of population of two major communities.

He also said that the Muslims should also start burning their dead instead of burying them.

"There are around 2 to 2.5 crore 'sadhus' in the country and if we start building 'samadhis' for all of them, one can imagine the amount of land that will be needed. Similarly, there are 20 crore Muslims in India, and if all have to be buried, then what about the land availability?" he asked while addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Shrikant Katiyar in Bangarmau seat bypoll in his Unnao parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

Sakshi Maharaj further said that there should be a law under which no land should be given for burials and all communities should opt for cremation. "Otherwise, one day, we will not even have land left for farming in the country," he claimed and added that "our patience and decency should not be tested".

The Samajwadi Party said that the BJP was pursuing "politics of hatred, which was what they do in every election".

