Demi Lovato reveals what she will sing at Super Bowl on Instagram

American pop singer Demi Lovato has announced that she will be performing her national anthem at Super Bowl LIV to be held in Miami, Florida on February 2.

Lovato had recently revealed that she would be taking the stage for the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month. Interestingly, Lovato has not performed on stage since her drug overdose case in 2018.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL," Lovato revealed in an Instagram post that went on to receive over one lakh 'likes' within a few hours. Superstar singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will also be performing at the Super Bowl Half Time Show.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates