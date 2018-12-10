Demolition drive leads to rail roko in Titwala

national

The Forest Department allegedly took action against over 2,000 illegal settlements leading to the mass protest

The Forest department took action against illegal settlements, the residents of which staged the protest

A Demolition drive by the Forest Department from Friday in Panvali village near Titwala, led to a rail roko on the Central Railway's mainline on Sunday. Sources said the Forest Department had been removing illegal settlements in the area, and the affected locals walked up to Titwala station on Sunday afternoon, and gathered on the tracks in large numbers, refusing to budge.

The Forest Department allegedly took action against over 2,000 illegal settlements leading to the mass protest. This led to detention of mail and express trains, before RPF and local police could reach the spot in large numbers, to remove the protesters. The rail roko further disturbed the railway's Sunday timetable that had already been affected by a mega block on the line, leading to crowds and chaos.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates