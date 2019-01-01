Desi web shows to watch out for in 2019

television

As an increasing number of stars foray into the digital space and Indian OTT platforms up their game, we draw up a list of desi web shows that you can binge-watch this year

Four More Shots Please!

INDIAN WEB SHOWS

Four More Shots Please!

Cast: Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Four More Shots Please (FMSP) is the platform's latest Indian original after Inside Edge, Breathe, Mirzapur and Selection Day. Through the lens of four young, urban Indian women — Kulhari, Gupta, Bani J and Gagroo, the 10-episode series gives voice to a new generation that lives and loves on their own terms. Did somebody say desi version of Sex And The City? Interestingly, FMSP is helmed by Anu Menon and has a predominantly women crew.

Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala

Cast: Divyanka Tripathi, Rajeev Khandelwal

Streaming on: ALTBalaji

Television's favourite bahu makes her web debut opposite Khandelwal with this 'yummy' love story about two chefs belonging to different backgrounds. Will Tripathi's loyal audience follow her to the web? Let's wait and watch.

The Verdict: State vs Nanavati

Cast: Manav Kaul, Angad Bedi

Streaming on: ALTBalaji

The sensational case of KM Nanavati vs State of Maharashtra gets another interpretation in the 10-episode courtroom drama. After its multiple outings on the big screen, it will be interesting to see how differently producer Ekta Kapoor treats the material at hand.

Final Call

Cast: Arjun Rampal

Streaming on: Zee5

The latest Bollywood actor to bite the bait, Rampal makes his web debut with this thriller. Slated to stream in early 2019, the show is an adaptation of Priya Kumar's book, I Will Go With You, that examines a group of passengers on board a flight, whose captain has decided to commit suicide on duty.

Jestination Unknown

Cast: Vir Das

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

After two successful series on Netflix, Vir Das joins forces with the OTT platform for a six-episode travelling comedy show that follows him and his comic friends. Each episode will see Das explore a city in India.

Tune in to the tube

Happu Ke Chappu

Airing on: &TV

While spin-offs have rarely been successful on desi shores, they haven't discouraged the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The team has announced Happu Ke Chappu, a spin-off of the popular character, policeman Happu Singh (played by Yogesh Tripathi) and his family of nine kids.

Dil Toh Happy Hain Ji

Airing on: Star Plus

After Ishqbaaaz's runaway success, audience expectations are riding high on Four Lion Films' next offering. Featuring Jasmin Bhasin in the central role. It's a slice-of-life comedy that revolves around Happy and her travails.

Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan

Airing on: Star Bharat

Set to hit the tube in January, the show puts the spotlight on a relevant issue — stalking. Manul Chudasama plays the lead, who becomes a victim of stalking, and fights tooth-and-nail to seek justice.

Returning shows

Love, Lust and Confusion — Season 2

Cast: Tara Berry, Rajat Barmecha

Streaming on: Viu

Poroma's (Tara Alisha Berry) tryst with love and lust continues in the new season. The show, which also features Gaurav Chopra, will see new faces joining the cast.

Tripling — Season 2

Cast: Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo

Streaming on: TVF Play

Vyas, Gagroo and Amol Parashar reprise their roles as the Sharma siblings, who set out in search of a family member. What transpires is an unforgettable road trip.

Sacred Games — Season 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Streaming on: Netflix

The first season ended with Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Ganesh Gaitonde being put behind bars. Expect more drama and deceit in the second season as Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan aka Sartaj Singh continue their cat-and-mouse chase under the deft direction of Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9

Airing on: Colors

The channel will start its new year with a heavy dose of daredevilry. Rohit Shetty will be back with Vikas Gupta, Riddhima Pandit, Bharti Singh and few others, who will try out extreme stunts in Argentina.

