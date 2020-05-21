Designed to work! Mira Rajput's sister Noor shares sneak-peek of Shahid Kapoor's workplace

Mira Kapoor's interior designer sister Noor Wadhwani has designed Shahid Kapoor's workplace. She posted pictures of the 'office meeting or vanity pod or call-it-what-you-want' space on her social media handle. Wadhwani shared the sketches and FaceTimed with Mira who executed it on the ground.

The designer was hoping to travel to Mumbai to add some final touches and photograph it in a professional way. Considering the current scenario, Wadhwani is unsure about her trip, so shared the pictures on social media. Thanks to her, we get a sneak-peek of where Sasha will conduct business meetings.

It seems like Mira Rajput is having some quarantine fun! Now, the star wife was busy looking after Shahid's workspace, a few days ago, she was seen turning muse to daughter Misha. Mira is quite active in social media and has been active even during the coronavirus lockdown. From baking, painting, to sharing throwback pictures and selfies, Mira Rajput is making the most of the free time. In fact, she shared a lovely selfie that shows her enjoying a good hair day!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private ceremony and since then their love has grown stronger. Mira is the daughter of Delhi-based businessman Vikramaditya Rajput and Bela Rajput. The duo became proud parents to baby girl Misha on August 26, 2016. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their second child, a baby boy on September 5, 2018, and the duo named their new-born Zain Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news