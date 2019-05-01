Despite injury, Honey Singh continues recording for his track

bollywood

After recording Makhna, Yo Yo Honey Singh has already begun recording for his next song

Honey Singh

Music composer-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has injured his ankle. The singer has been advised physiotherapy sessions. Despite the injury, it hasn't stopped the singer from recording. After his last track, Makhna, he has been working on his next. Though Makhna was a non-film song, it has been bagging awards. "It is encouraging that the audience loved it. With Makhna, I tried getting the Cuban vibes," he says.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has several chartbusters to his credit like High Heels, Char Bottle Vodka, Dope Shope, Blue Eyes, Angreji Beat to name a few.

Last year, Yo Yo Honey Singh treated the audience with varied songs that instantly became the favorites amongst masses. The music star also delivered party tracks like Rangtaari, This Party Is Over Now, Uravshi which ruled the charts last year.

After a prolonged wait, Yo Yo Honey Singh made a comeback with his music video Makhna, which broke the internet owing to his fan following.

With his peppy tunes and funky style, Yo Yo Honey Singh has forever kept the audience waiting for his upcoming work.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates