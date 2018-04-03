Despite medical procedures Amitabh Bachchan records a song for 102 Not Out

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted saying, "The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest"



He is a megastar for a reason! At age 75, despite medical procedures, Amitabh Bachchan has sung another song for his forthcoming film 102 Not Out. Big B posted a photograph of himself singing in a studio. "The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest, despite late hours and medical procedures. (In) '102 Not Out' there is an additional song now. I mean how can production push a non singer to these limits. Badumba," Big B tweeted.

T 2762 - The world of music knows no boundaries and no rest, despite late hours and medical procedures .. #102NotOut .. there is an additional song now .. I mean .. how can Production push a non singer to these limits .. BAADDUUMMBAAAA ðÂÂ¤ªðÂÂ¤ªðÂÂ¤ªðÂÂ¤ª pic.twitter.com/szB8Wa41jC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 2, 2018

This is not the first song Amitabh has lent his voice. He also sang the number titled "Badumba" for the film. "102 Not Out" also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film, directed by Umesh Shukla.

Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's similarly titled well-known Gujarati play. The film will release on May 4.

