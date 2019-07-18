Despite rains, El Nino fear looms large in Delhi, says Skymet

national

El Nino is known to suppress monsoon in India and hits periodically. El Nino years are associated with dry spells

Representational image

Monsoon has picked up steam in July but prospects of El Nino effects are still looming, according to forecaster Skymet Weather.

"Although now on the decline, weather models are still indicating towards 50 per cent chances of El Nino during July. In fact, the probability would continue to be around 40 per cent throughout the leftover Monsoon months," said a Skymet Weather report.

“Regarding #Monsoon2019, we should not lower the guard as such levels of #ElNino indices in past have also continued to play with #Monsoon rains,” said AVM G P Sharma, President -Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet #Weather.https://t.co/ggxGlyHKhL — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 17, 2019

Monsoon was weak in June with many areas witnessing below normal rains or dry conditions. The rainfall deficiency was as high as 33 per cent. July has been wet so far and it is expected to remain like this.

Skymet Weather's President, Meteorology and Climate Change, G.P. Sharma said that guards should not be lowered on El Nino.

#DelhiRains: #Rainfall activities have increased and we expect on and off #rains to continue for another 24 to 48 hours. https://t.co/k31sA2mTi6 — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 18, 2019

El Nino is known to suppress monsoon in India and hits periodically. El Nino years are associated with dry spells. It relates to warming up of surface water in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and the reverse of it is known as El Nina which brings more rain.

Meanwhile, it has been pouring in parts of Delhi with Palam recording season's highest rainfall of 58mm in last 21 hours and Safdarjung recording 10 mm rains.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies