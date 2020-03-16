Detained Jammu and Kashmir politicians to be released 'very soon', says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the remaining political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir will be released "very soon", the newly formed Apni Party's president Altaf Bukhari said here on Saturday, days after former chief minister Farooq Abdullah was released. A 24-member delegation of the Apni Party led by Bukhari held detailed discussions with Shah in the presence of top officials of the Home Ministry.

The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Bukhari told reporters that the release of remaining political leaders was among the topic discussed with the home minister. "Yes, we did discuss about the detention of remaining political leaders and others, and the home minister said it is a process and we will be releasing them very soon," Bukhari said. According to a home ministry statement, Shah allayed the apprehensions of the delegation on restrictions and said all decisions on relaxations are based on ground realities and not due to any pressure.

"Even political prisoners will be freed in times to come as the main objective of the government is that not a single person should die, be it a common Kashmiri or security personnel," the home minster said. Shah also assured the delegation of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood at an "early opportunity" and no change in the demography of the region.

