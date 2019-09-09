Narendra Modi: Development, trust, big changes in country

"Development, trust and big changes in the country," have marked the 100 days of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that "we know how to take challenges head-on".

Kicking off the BJP's campaign for Haryana Assembly election, Modi told a rally here that 130 crore Indians were the inspiration behind the government's major decisions in various fields and took a swipe at the opposition parties, saying they are still 'numb' from their Lok Sabha polls debacle.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the government has taken several important decisions during its first 100 days, including for those in the farm sector and for the national security.

"Whatever big decisions were taken in the past 100 days, inspiration behind them were 130 crore people of the country," he said. Modi said during the recent Parliament session, a number of bills were passed and the amount of work that was done, had never happened in any Parliament session in the past 60 years.

"I thank all the parties for the record work done," he said. "This is only the beginning and its benefits will be felt in the coming time," he said. "We know how to take challenges head-on. Be it the matter of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh or serious water crisis, 130 crore countrymen have started looking for new solutions," he said.

"We are into fulfilling the dreams and expectations of people of J-K and Ladakh with a new thinking. Because of your inspiration, such promises which were made during polls, have now been honoured." he said in an apparent reference to the abrogation of Article 370.

Rahul takes a dig at govt

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday "congratulated" it on 100 days of "no development". "Congratulations to the Modi govt on #100DaysNoVikas, the continued subversion of democracy, a firmer stranglehold on a submissive media to drown out criticism and a glaring lack of leadership, direction & plans where it's needed the most - to turnaround our ravaged economy," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates