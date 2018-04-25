Devendra Fadnavis clears 2014-34 Development plan for Mumbai

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced approval of scrutiny committee's report on city's 20-year development blueprint



Devendra Fadnavis

The state government finally cleared the Development Plan (DP) 2014-34 for the city last evening. CM Devendra Fadnavis announced approval of scrutiny committee's report on city's 20-year development blueprint.

@CMOMaharashtra tweeted, "CM @Dev_Fadnavis approved the Scrutiny Committee Report on Mumbai Development Plan 2034. This will pave way for implementing the new DP for accelerated growth of Mumbai city! #MumbaiDP".

Urban Development Department officials and BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta will announce details of the DP on Wednesday afternoon. Sources said major decisions - allowing development of FSI of 4, using salt pan land for affordable housing, building a Metro car shed in Aarey colony - are likely to be retained. "Several land reservations have been changed as per the suggestions and objections. Developers, too, had been waiting for the DP, as many projects had been on hold," a source added.

