Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates exhibition on Pramod Mahajan

An exhibition on the life of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Pramod Mahajan was inaugurated here Tuesday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The exhibition, `Rangawali', depicts various incidents in the life of late Mahajan, said a government release.

It has been organised on the BJP stalwart's 70th birth anniversary at Chetana Mahavidyalaya in suburban Bandra. Fadnavis, after inspecting the exhibition, praised the artists for their presentations.

"Pramodji was a popular leader of Maharashtra. With this `Rangawali', memories about him have became fresh," he said, paying tributes to the late leader.

