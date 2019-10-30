Devendra Fadnavis: It will be a BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra

There should be no doubt that it will be a Mahayuti (BJP-Shiv Sena) government, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Wednesday. During his speech at the legislative party meeting, Fadnavis said, "This mandate is surely for 'Mahayuti' (BJP-Shiv Sena alliance) as we sought votes for 'Mahayuti'. People also voted for it. So, there should be no doubt that it will be a 'Mahayuti' govt."

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, present at the meeting as a central observer, announced the unanimous selection of Fadnavis as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

The meeting of the party comes amid a tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena is demanding that power be shared between the two parties for rotational basis.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls with the former emerging as the single largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288 member assembly. Shiv Sena, on the other hand, bagged 56 seats in the elections.

