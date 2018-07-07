Devendra Fadnavis launches Tina Ambani's second super-speciality hospital, in Navi Mumbai

This is the second venture of the Reliance Group after the success of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai since the past decade, said an official

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday inaugurated the second world-class super-speciality healthcare facility of the Reliance Hospital headed by Tina Ambani.

This is the second venture of the Reliance Group after the success of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai since the past decade, said an official.

The super-speciality facility, a patient-centric tertiary care institution with emphasis on excellence in clinical services and diagnostic facilities, is spread over a 250,000 square feet, nine-storied building with 225 beds.

The state-of-the-art hospital has specialty departments across the spectrum offering medical care benchmarked to global best practices, underlined by ethos of transparency, care and compassion.

"Reliance Hospital is a natural progression in a transformative journey to bridge the gaps in India's healthcare fabric, a journey that began with the opening of the KDAH, Mumbai," said Tina Ambani on the occasion.

With the finest medical talent and best technologies working in concert, she said that "the hospital will now become a bastion of health and hope for the people of Navi Mumbai and surroundings in the firm belief that top-class medical care should be the prerogative of all Indians and not just a privileged few".

Some of the specialty departments on offer at the Reliance Hospital, Navi Mumbai, include oncology, orthopaedics, cardiac, emergency and many others across the spectrum under a single roof, powered by a team of nationally and globally renowned medical professionals besides visiting consultants.

