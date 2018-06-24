Devendra Fadnavis: Legal heir or wife of martyred soldier to get 2 hectares land

A decision to give two hectares of land to the wives of martyred soldiers was taken on March 20 this year and a statement from the chief minister's office said that legal heir had also been included in the list

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the state would give two hectares of agricultural land to the legal heir of martyred soldiers, in case their spouses are not alive, as compensation.

The statement added that changes, required in land allotment rules to implement this decision, were approved by Fadnavis today. The decision would apply to the Army as well as other armed forces of the Union, the statement said.

The district collector has been vested with the right to provide such land free of cost to the wife or legal heir of a soldier martyred in war, terror attacks or in missions abroad, it said.

