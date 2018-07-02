Devendra Fadnavis, ministers water plants using a plastic pot at an event in Thane

The event was organised by the Thane Forest Department (DP), to pledge the plantation of as many as 33.5 lakh saplings in the district

CM Devendra Fadnavis is seen watering the saplings using a plastic pot

While the rest of the state struggles to come to terms with the plastic ban, it was allegedly used at a tree plantation event attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Thane Forest Department (DP), to pledge the plantation of as many as 33.5 lakh saplings in the district. Along with Fadnavis, state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, guardian minister Eknath Shinde, minister for home (rural) Deepak Kesarkar and minister Ravindra Chavan, were also present at the event.



Plastic glasses were also used at the event in Kalyan

All of them used plastic pots to water the saplings. At the same event, held in Kalyan's Varap village, drinking water was also being handed out in plastic glasses. Responding to the controversial use of plastic, Kalyan tehsildar Amit Sanap said, "I was present at the event, but I cannot speak about it. The event was organised by the FD and they are the right authority to speak to."

mid-day contacted Thane FD's chief conservator of forest Rajendra Kadam multiple times, but he remained unavailable for comment. Forest secretary Vikas Kharge was also not available.

Meanwhile, a senior Thane FD official said, "Sunday's plantation drive was planned keeping in mind the plastic that has now been banned. The polythene bags used for plants in the nursery are allowed and so is the plastic watering pot used by the CM. It is not a banned item, hence it was used to water the plants."

