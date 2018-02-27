Devendra Fadnavis works to repair damage during governer's speech

Asks for disciplining those responsible for failing to get translator to the right place on time, leading to delay



NCP and Congress MLAs protest against the state government on the first day of the budget session at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Pic/PTI

The budget session began on a bad note for the government, as CM Devendra Fadnavis had to apologise to the legislature, owning up a goof-up Vidhan Bhavan officials were involved in — not making available a Marathi translation of Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's address to the joint session of the two Houses yesterday.

Day 1 chaos

When a person hired for translating on an internal communication system did not reach his place, education minister Vinod Tawde rushed to the cabin to do the job. By the time Tawde took over, the governor had gone through five paragraphs of his speech (in English), and the Opposition had started creating ruckus. Opposition leaders slammed the state for committing "an unpardonable mistake" and demanded action against those involved. Some said they heard the translation in Gujarati, but mid-day couldn't verify this.

Sources said a media professional hired for the job every year took ill and sent a replacement to Vidhan Bhavan. The artiste did arrive ahead of time but wasn't aware of the working space. Vidhan Bhavan staffers didn't take him to the place from where the communication system is operated. He was summoned after Rao had started addressing the legislators. Till late Monday, legislature's top bosses hadn't affixed responsibility for this gaffe on anyone.

Seeking action

Fadnavis accepted the mistake and asked Speaker Haribhau Bagde to inquire and punish those responsible. Rao wrote to the presiding officers of the legislature, asking them to take stern action, as it was a "grave mistake in the history of the state legislature". Following the directives, a meeting was held at Vidhan Bhavan.

Despite repeated calls and messages, Principal Secretary (legislature) Anant Kalse, held responsible for supervisory shortcomings, did not respond. A source said the CM and Rao have made their displeasure about Kalse's mismanagement known to the speaker and chairman (of the council). The two don't want any scapegoat but have asked for disciplining the real culprits.

