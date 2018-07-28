Devoid of building, students forced to study under tree

In Jagima village in Balrampur, students of a government school are forced to study under a tree. As per locals, a dispute between the government and some villagers over the land allotted for the school's construction has led to this situation

At a time when education has become one of the most important aspects of life, a harrowing case has come to the fore from Chhattisgarh. In Jagima village in Balrampur, students of a government school are forced to study under a tree. As per locals, a dispute between the government and some villagers over the land allotted for the school's construction has led to this situation.

During rainfall and monsoon season, the school either declares a holiday or conducts the classes in a nearby Anganwadi. Some say the fund for the construction of the primary school was released in 2005, but since no solution arose from the dispute, the school was never constructed. "Responsibility of its construction was given to School Management Committees (SMC) but a violent clash broke out b/w SMC and landowner after which the owner was jailed.

That is why villagers are angry and students are being affected," said IP Gupta, District Education Officer, Balrampur.

