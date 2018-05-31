Devoleena Bhattacharjee recreates Ajeeb dastan hai yeh song

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee of "Saath Nibhana Saathiya" fame has recreated the classic song "Ajeeb dastan hai yeh", which was originally sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar



Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame has recreated the classic song Ajeeb dastan hai yeh, which was originally sung by melody queen Lata Mangeshkar. "'Ajeeb dastan...' is one of my favourite songs. Now I have officially sung it as my single," Devoleena said in a statement. She has also featured in the video of the song.

Shedding her onscreen image, the television bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be on a path to creating an image of her own; one that is not overshadowed by her most-loved character, Gopi (vahu) (daughter-in-law). While the audience is used to seeing her in sarees, heavy jewellery and makeup, this picture comes a welcome respite to her fans.

Last month, seen donning a violet bikini, as a treat to her ardent fans and followers, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram to share pictures of her on a beach at Andaman. She chose to caption it "mermaid".

