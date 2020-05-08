Devoleena Bhattacharjee says her cook is quarantined, but not positive for COVID-19

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was also seen in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss, is currently in self-isolation after her cook has been quarantined. The cook, who is Devoleena's main domestic help, was quarantined after someone in a family he worked for tested positive for COVID-19.

In an interview with Spotboye, Devoleena has emphasised that she is well and her cook is not positive for coronavirus. She shared, "I don't know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus. The government has put him up in a hotel. He's been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired."

Talking about how reports of her cook being positive have affected her, the actress said, "I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It's not going to be easy. Damn! This is the 4th time in the last 5 months that I cannot go out of the 4 walls - first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bed rest, then the lockdown happened - and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up."

Devoleena, however, has no problem cooking for herself, and she reminds us that she did it all the time in the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress received death threats on social media after she took a stand against close friend Rashami Desai's ex, Arhaan Khan. Devoleena had taken to her Twitter account to extend her support to Rashami and asked her fans to ignore Arhaan.

Well, we sure hope things get back on track for Devoleena!