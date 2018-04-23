DGP Satish Mathur: Surrender is only option for Naxals

"We request them to avail of government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme. Surrender is the only way out and it will be beneficial to the society at large. Shun the language of armed confrontation and war, and join the democratic path," Mathur

Representational Image

In a stern warning a day after 16 ultras was killed in a major operation in Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra police chief Satish Mathur today said that surrender was the only option for Naxals.

"We request them to avail of government's surrender and rehabilitation scheme. Surrender is the only way out and it will be beneficial to the society at large. Shun the language of armed confrontation and war, and join the democratic path," he said at a press conference.

As many as 605 Naxals have surrendered in the state in the last five years, and over Rs, 7 crores have been spent for their rehabilitation, Mathur said. About yesterday's encounter, the DGP said police were getting excellent intelligence about the rebels' movements.

"These days, we are getting pin-pointed and specific information about the Naxals. It also shows a division in their ranks and the success of this operation shows that they are demoralised," he said.

Out of the 16 Naxals killed in the encounter, bodies of 11 have been identified and it includes two members of their divisional committee, Mathur said. He said one of those killed was Sainath, a prominent Naxal leader who was behind the torching of 75 trucks carrying iron ore at Surjagarh in Gadchiroli district in December 2016.

Sainath had 75 cases registered against him and was carrying a reward of Rs 18 lakh on his head, the DGP said, adding the Naxals operating in Maharashtra did not have any major success in the recent past. Asked if this particular group of Naxals in Gadchiroli district was out on any mission, Mathur said, "We cannot say anything about their target specifically at this stage. As per our intelligence, they were part of a quick action team for small operations, but they were not successful in those."

"In the last two years, there has been no loss of life on our part as we have given quality training to our forces to deal with IEDs and other stuff. The jawans have been provided multiple new equipments due to which both their morale and capacity have increased," the DGP said.

Sixteen Naxals were killed in an encounter with police commandos and CRPF personnel in Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra yesterday. The encounter broke out in Kasansur forest in Bhamragad and lasted for about 90 minutes, according to the state police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates