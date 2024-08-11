Actor Jason Shah received overnight success after his work in the recently released OTT debut of auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’

Actors who played British officers on Indian screens

Ahead of Independence Day, a look at actors who played British officers on Indian screens

As India looks forward to celebrating its 78th Independence Day, our social media feed is bombarded with recommendations of movies, songs, dialogues, and scenes that ignite patriotic fervour. While we are in awe of actors who played freedom fighters on screen, here’s a quick rundown of those who essayed the role of British officers, either as antagonists or friends.

Jason Shah - Heeramandi

Actor Jason Shah received overnight success after his work in the recently released OTT debut of auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Jason plays the role of Alastair Cartwright, a ruthless British officer who takes revenge against Manisha Koirala for insulting him after he invites her to perform at his party.

Paul Blackthorne - Lagaan

English actor Paul Blackthorne played the role of Captain Andrew Russell in ‘Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India’ starring Aamir Khan. Set in 1893, during the late Victorian period of India's colonial British Raj, the film follows the inhabitants of a village in Central India, who, burdened by high taxes and several years of drought, are challenged by an arrogant British Indian Army officer to a game of cricket as a wager to avoid paying the taxes they owe. The villagers face the arduous task of learning a game that is alien to them and playing for victory.

Shaun Scott - Sardar Udham

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who killed Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. British actor Shaun Scott essayed O'Dwyer’s role. Helmed by Soojit Sircar, the film was released in 2021 on Prime Video and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Alex O'Neil - Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan’s 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a fictional tale set against the backdrop of 1942's Quit India Movement, real events inspire the movie and chronicle a pivotal chapter from India's quest for Independence. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta's incredible journey, the film respects both recognized and unseen warriors, capturing the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and determination displayed by India's young throughout the freedom movement. Alex O'Neil played the role of John Lyre, a strict British officer.

Toby Stephens - Mangal Pandey

'Mangal Pandey: The Rising' is based on an Indian soldier named Mangal Panday, which Ketan Mehta helmed, it was essayed by Bollywood actor-producer Aamir Khan. It is a true story based on the life of the title character. The soldiers revolted against his then-British masters with others in 1857. Toby Stephens plays Captain William Gordon, who is Pandey’s friend in the film.

Edward Sonnenblick - Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

American actor Edward Sonnenblick has been a constant on Indian screens and has appeared in films like ‘Dostana’, ‘Neerja’, ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Kesari’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’. In ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, he played the role of Captain Gordon. The film is a period drama based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role.