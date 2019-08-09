Dhaakad First Look Teaser: Kangana Ranaut makes gritty look good

bollywood

The makers of Dhaakad have dropped a first look teaser giving fans a sneak-peek into the fierce and fearless vibe of Kangana Ranaut in the film.

Kangana Ranaut in the Dhaakad first look teaser. Pic/YouTube

Kangana Ranaut has time and again surprised her fans and critics with her varied and challenging roles in all her films. The Queen actress's upcoming movie, Dhaakaf, is touted to be a pathbreaking actioner. For the first time ever, Kangana will be leading the film and will engage in some heavy-duty action.

Early on, two posters from the film were released in which Kangana could be seen showing off her all-new 'Dhaakad' avatar. The posters featured her with machine guns and proudly sporting her battle scars. Now, the makers of Dhaakad have dropped a first look teaser giving fans a sneak-peek into the fierce and fearless vibe of Kangana in the film. In the film, Kangana can be seen shooting her gun in point-blank range; her bold body language and unapologetic attitude have created a buzz already.

Watch the first look teaser of Dhaakad here:

Dhaakad will be shot across various locations in India and abroad, and will feature several high-octane action sequences. Scheduled to release on Diwali 2020, the film will be made on a big budget. In fact, the makers of the film have also met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand to train Kangana for Gun Fu - a mix of martial arts and gun sequences.

Talking about the same Kangana said, "The guns that were used for the teaser were real and were very heavy. It took all my strength to lift one. My director Razy had a great time seeing me struggle with the machines having a good laugh. Hopefully he will have me to use dummy guns for the shoot of the film."

Speaking on why it was important to use real guns, director Razy Ghai said, "Being an army kid, I have a lot of knowledge about weapons. I thought it was necessary to use a real gun as you can easily make out (a fake one) on screen." The shoot of the teaser was preceded by Kangana's training on combat, and Ghai revealed how he was a part of it too, "I am aware of how it functions, so along with a stunt coordinator, I helped Kangana understand what needs to be done. We plan to roll in February 2020 and Kangana has given us two months for preparation."

Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai, Dhaakad is written by Razy Ghai, Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra. The film has a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and has been produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films, and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut: Took all my strength to lift gun

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates