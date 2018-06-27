Dhadak's Zingaat song: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's crazy dance will make you groove

The popular track, Zingaat, from Marathi blockbuster Sairat has been recreated for Karan Johar's Dhadak. The Hindi version of it has been released on Wednesday

The peppy dance number Zingaat from 2016 Marathi hit Sairat was a instant hit among the masses and the entire nation was swinging to its beats. Now, the song has been reprised in Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, which is a Hindi adaption of Sairat. The reprised song is composed by Ajay-Atul who also composed the original one. The Hindi version of Zingaat shows Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's crackling chemistry with this upbeat party number. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, music composed and crooned by duo Ajay-Atul, the song will make you groove on the peppy beats.

Talking about the original Marathi song, Ajay shares, "We knew that Zingaat would become popular in Maharashtra because of its tempo, rhythm and catchy words. Also, the lyrics don't have any double meaning. However, we never thought that it would become so popular all over India, as well as across the world. We never expected it to be played at clubs in New York or on cruise ships in Singapore! The response was overwhelming."

For the Hindi version, Amitabh Bhattacharya has been roped in as the lyricist. The lyricist reveals that rewriting the song in Hindi was challenging. He says, "The Marathi song was released in the recent past and is still fresh in the minds of people. It has also achieved cult status. There was no point replacing the word Zingaat, so I retained the word and rewrote the rest of the song in Hindi. I made sure that the fun element was intact. I hope people give this version as much love as the Marathi one."

Ajay reveals that there are some differences between the two versions, "The beginning chorus in the Marathi song was in English, while in the Hindi version, the chorus is similar to what we hear in Rajasthani songs."

Dhadak's Zingaat has been choreographed by Farah Khan. Composer Atul shares, "We were confident Amitabh Bhattacharya would do justice to it. We are very happy with the Hindi version. We saw people dance in theatres when Zingaat (from Sairat) played on the big screen. So, I was sure that the Hindi adaptation will also have that effect."

The song will release on Wednesday at 12:30 pm. Dhadak directed by Shashank Khaitan, is produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on 20th July.

