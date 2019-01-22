Dhamaal - Part 4 on cards; makers register two titles - Triple Dhamaal and Full On Dhamaal

bollywood

Even before Total Dhamaal hits screens, director Indra Kumar plans next instalment; hopes to bring Sanjay Dutt back in the fourth edition of Dhamaal franchise

Kapoor, Dixit and Devgn at the Total Dhamaal trailer launch. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Total Dhamaal - featuring Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others - may be a month away from release, but so assured is director Indra Kumar of his comic caper that he has begun work on the next instalment. "A sequel is definitely on the cards," says the filmmaker, adding that he has already registered two titles - Triple Dhamaal and Full On Dhamaal - for what will be the fourth edition of the franchise.



Sanjay Dutt

While Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011) had Sanjay Dutt lead the cast, he is missing from the third offering. Eager to reunite with his friend, Kumar quips that he will "force" Dutt to be part of his next. "I would love to repeat the cast in the next instalment. I missed Sanjay during the shoot of Total Dhamaal; he couldn't do it because of date issues. But I will force him to join us in the next."



Indra Kumar

Given their successful collaborations in the past, it was only a matter of time until Devgn joined Kumar's popular laugh riot. The filmmaker adds that the actor will be a permanent fixture in the Dhamaal universe henceforth. "I could not have made this film without Ajay's support. I want the movie to fare well because Ajay trusted me with it, and I can't let him down."

