Total Dhamaal trailer: Ajay Devgn's film is a madcap adventure!

The trailer of Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaafery, Riteish Deshmukh and others has been dropped on social media, and it's outright hilarious

Stills from Total Dhamaal trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi and other star cast from Total Dhamaal has been on a photo-sharing spree on social media. The artists kept sharing the posters thus piquing the interest of the viewers to watch the trailer. The film is based on a jungle safari and the actors' wild encounters with the animals in the forest.

Watch the trailer here:

Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter account to share the trailer of the film. This is what he captioned the trailer video as: ""

The Wildest Adventure has begun!

Watch the #TotalDhamaalTrailer https://t.co/ApmEU7wZeV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2019

Before the trailer's release, there were a series of film's posters shared online. Take a look:

Queuing up for Total Dhamaal.. Stay tuned for the trailer today. pic.twitter.com/YbQDDwt8zO — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2019

Join Our Wild Adventure! Total Dhamaal Trailer Out Tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DxgMaRuv9t — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 20, 2019

What do you think are they telling each other? pic.twitter.com/IICulpq9aK — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 19, 2019

The film becomes special for reasons more than one. It brings back the solid and loved pair of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit together. It also has a dance number by Sonakshi Sinha, where she will be seen grooving on the iconic Helen song, Mungda. Sona had earlier danced on Helen's Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu in Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi.

Total Dhamaal' is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise 'Dhamaal.' Apart from Ajay Devgn, the comedy flick also features Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. This madcap adventure will hit the big screens on February 22.

