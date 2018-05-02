Dhanraj Pillay, Ashok Kumar hail hockey India's decision to make Harendra Singh men's coach

Indian hockey, which finished a dismal fourth at the Commonwealth Games recently, needs success, and Hari will ensure the boys go all out and get it," Dhanraj Pillay told mid-day



Harendra Singh. File pic

When renowned coach Roelant Oltmans was fired by Hockey India in September last year, Harendra Singh expected to be given the reins of the men's team. Instead, he was handed the women's team and the then women's coach, Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was told to take over the men's team.

An upset Harendra called up his good friend and former India captain Dhanraj Pillay to apprise him of the situation. Pillay convinced him to take up the job since it was still a national team position. But Harendra kept insisting that he wanted the men's team. "Men's team ko upar le jaana hai, bhaisaab [I want to take the men's team higher, brother]," he told Pillay then.



Dhanraj Pillay

Less than a year later, Hockey India yesterday appointed him coach of the men's team and handed the women's job back to Marijne. "Hari [Harendra] is a stubborn man and very focused. If he wants something, he'll go all out to get it. Hockey India has made the perfect choice. Indian hockey, which finished a dismal fourth at the Commonwealth Games recently, needs success, and Hari will ensure the boys go all out and get it," Pillay told mid-day yesterday.

Old trait of determination

There are many stories of Harendra's stubborn nature. Ashok Kumar, the former India captain and son of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand, narrated an incident. "Around 30 years ago, I recruited him for the Indian Airlines team. He was trying desperately to get in, but somehow couldn't make it and I heard that some of the guys even mocked him, saying he is a Bihari. He was a defender, and to be honest, he was not one of the best players around, but I picked him for his sheer grit and determination. He didn't achieve great heights as a player, but he became a player-cum-coach for the Indian Airlines team.



Ashok Kumar

"Some big names like Inam-ur Rahman, Ashish Ballal and Merwin Fernandis among others did that job before and after Harendra and his achievements are right up there with them.

Ziddi hai woh [he's stubborn] and ambitious too," said Ashok.

Both Pillay and Ashok have no doubt that it's this 'zidd' that will help Harendra take Indian hockey to the top. "This is a very important year. We failed at the CWG, but there is the Champions Trophy [in Netherlands from June 23 to July 1], followed by the Asian Games [August 18 to September 2 in Indonesia] and then the World Cup [in India from November 28 to December 16]. We cannot afford to fail anymore. Harendra's vast coaching experience and his understanding of the Indian hockey set-up is a big positive," said Ashok.

Asian Games gold is priority

Pillay said Harendra already has a target in mind. "Knowing Hari, the first thing he will do is sit with each player separately for a chat to understand where they're coming from and then devise his coaching strategy. "He'll target nothing but the gold at the Asian Games, so that India can directly qualify for the 2020 Olympics. That will give him two years to focus on the all-important Games," explained Pillay.

