Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh named India hockey team captain

Sreejesh was given the captaincy for 2016 for the Champions Trophy



PR Sreejesh

Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has replaced Manpreet Singh as the captain of the Indian men's hockey team till the end of the year, it was announced yesterday. "Sreejesh returns to the leadership role after coming back from an injury break," Hockey India (HI) said. HI also declared that forward Rani Rampal will continue as the women's team captain.

Sreejesh was given the captaincy for 2016 for the Champions Trophy. He lead the team at the Rio Olympics.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever