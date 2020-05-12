Dharmendra expresses his love for animals in an adorable post

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol expressed his love for animals in his latest social media post.

The 84-year-old actor put out a picture on Twitter where he is seen affectionately hugging a baby calf while the calf reciprocates stretching its neck out. The picture is taken in the 'Sholay' star's farmhouse. The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.

Hum insaan, pad likh kar bhi aise nehin ho sakte ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/4HFAsahADw — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 11, 2020

Along with the picture accompanying the post, the 'Dharam-Veer' star noted, "Hum insaan, pad likh kar bhi aise nehin ho sakte."

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 1k likes within 28 minutes of it being posted.

Meanwhile, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.

Most recently, the star treated his followers with a video message in which he shared beautiful glimpses of the full moon.

The seasoned actor has also been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.

Earlier, Dharmendra through a video message also extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever