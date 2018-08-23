Dharmendra goes missing while taking a bath!

national

However there was no trace of the man till 9 pm of Wednesday night, said SDPO Surendra Satpathy

Representational picture

A 20-year-old man yesterday went missing while taking bath in the power channel of Indravati project near Ranibahal in Odisha's Kalahandi district, police said.

The man, identified as Dharmendra Harijan, is a student of Indravati Mahavidyalaya, Jaipatna and had gone to the power channel for bathing. He did not know swimming and could have swept away in the current of the power channel.

At that time, 70 cucec water was released in the channel after power generation, police said. Fire brigade personnel have launched a search operation for the man. On police request, the authorities of the Indravati project has stopped water release from one turbine in order to help search operation. However there was no trace of the man till 9 pm of Wednesday night, said SDPO Surendra Satpathy.

In another incident on August 19, Three of four picnickers were found dead yesterday near the Gangulpara waterfall in Balaghat district, a day after they went missing from the spot, the police said. Police are looking for another member of the group who remained untraced, an official said." "The deceased were the residents of Katangi village in Gondia district of neighbouring Maharashtra. They had gone to the waterfall for picnic yesterday," said city superintendent of police (CSP) Monika Tiwari.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever