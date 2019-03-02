Dharmendra Pradhan: Those who challenged India's pride are 'biting dust'

national

"But, the prime minister believed in the strength of our Army, Navy and Air Force. As an Indian citizen, he left it to them where and how to handle the situation. Within 15 days, the enemy was forced to bite the dust," the minister added

Dharmendra Pradhan

Guwahati: In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday those who challenged the country's pride and dignity were "biting the dust". Addressing an event here, the Union minister said it was a matter of great joy that Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was returning home from his nearly three-day captivity in Pakistan.

The minister's comments came hours before Abhinandan was handed over to India by the Pakistani authorities at 9.10 pm. "Those who challenged India's self respect, pride and dignity were defeated and are biting the dust now. Many people raised questions and criticised (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, but now everything is being proved," he said, after inaugurating a number of oil sector projects in Assam.

Pradhan said the impact of foreign nations on Pakistan and the "warm reception" to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meet in Abu Dhabi were the "result" of Modi's influence in the global arena, "although he has been criticised for touring the entire world".

"Even Pakistan had to boycott the OIC meet. It happened only because of Modi's influence... When our security and pride are at stake and challenge to our Army, everyone in the country gets united. We are pained at the loss of 40 lives (in the Pulwama attack). "But, the prime minister believed in the strength of our Army, Navy and Air Force. As an Indian citizen, he left it to them where and how to handle the situation. Within 15 days, the enemy was forced to bite the dust," the minister added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever