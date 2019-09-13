MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Dharmendra sheds tears on the sets of Dance Deewane

Updated: Sep 13, 2019, 17:03 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham

The contestants performed a musical depicting Dharmendra's journey, his struggles, and achievements which got him emotional

Dharmendra sheds tears on the sets of Dance Deewane
Dharmendra with son Sunny Deol and grandson Karan Deol on the stage of Dance Deewane. Picture sourced from the PR

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane will witness the three generations of the Deol family grace the stage. While the audience and the contestants were thrilled and happy about seeing the legend walk the stage, there was also a moment where the emotional side of the 'He-Man' was revealed.

The contestants of the show paid a grand tribute to the actor, who we have all grown up watching and admiring. They performed a musical depicting Dharmendra's journey, his struggles, and achievements which got him emotional. While the nostalgia kicked in, it also got the legend Dharmendra emotional and he broke down in tears of joy. Unable to contain himself, he thanked Dance Deewane for creating this magical moment that took him down the memory lane.

An emotional and a proud son, Sunny Deol stood by his father holding his hands while grandson Karan Deol ran from the other end of the stage to hug his grandfather with pride. Karan also thanked his grandfather for making him the man he has become today and playing a major part in shaping him as an actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

dharmendrasunny deolkaran deoltelevision news

The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor shows how to win cards' game with Zoya Kawach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK