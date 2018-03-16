Dhinakaran floats new party named after 'Amma'

Announcing the name of the party, 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam', roughly translated as 'Amma's party for people's development', thrice to a thunderous applause at Melur, Dhinakaran said it was a party of the followers of 'Puratchi Thalaivi Amma'



Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran launches the party flag, which consists of a photo of J Jayalalithaa. Pic/PTI

Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday floated a new political party, the 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam', named after late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

"From today onwards, we will function with a name to retrieve the great movement of AIADMK from the betrayers," Dhinakaran told a gathering on the occasion, challenging the ruling dispensation in the state. Dhinakaran and his followers often use the word "betrayers" to refer to the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy, O Panneerselvam.

Announcing the name of the party, 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam', roughly translated as 'Amma's party for people's development', thrice to a thunderous applause at Melur, Dhinakaran said it was a party of the followers of 'Puratchi Thalaivi Amma'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever