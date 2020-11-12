Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar: The film questions the existing juvenile laws in the country

Post the debacle of her debut film, Loveyatri opposite Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain has chosen a psychological thriller for her next. The Incomplete Man, which focuses on the heinous crimes committed by juveniles, sees the actor play a doctor.

Set to go on floors by November 20 in Goa, The Incomplete Man revolves around three female doctors, who lament on social media about the inadequacies in the men around them. Irked by their brazen opinions, a deviant man, with a history of juvenile crimes, decides to teach them a lesson. "The film questions the existing juvenile laws in the country," says director Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar, adding that it is trying to create a dialogue on the importance of an offender's age limit for crimes that usually warrant a death penalty.



Dhiraj Devendra Kotkar

"Warina Hussain essays the role of a paediatrician for which she will shed her glamorous look," says Kotkar of the film that also features Freddy Daruwala, Alankrita Sahai, Tina Singh and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Written by Noireeta Dasgupta, the film is a work of fiction, asserts the director. "Juvenile criminals have always received a leeway from the law. The movie throws light on the inability of the judicial system to punish underage criminals for monstrous acts. If you are old enough to rape, are you not old enough to be hanged?" questions the director.

