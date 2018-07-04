Dhvani Bhanushali hopes new version of Dilbar becomes hit too

The Satyameva Jayate song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Shabbir Ahmed. It is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Alka Yagnik

Dhvani Bhanushali, one of the singers of the new version of the 1999 track Dilbar, hopes people shower their love on the song as they did for the original composition. The video of the new version for the T-Series and Emmay Entertainment's film Satyameva Jayate features Nora Fatehi and John Abraham.

In the original, the song was picturised on Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and written by Shabbir Ahmed. It is sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani and Alka Yagnik whose voice has been kept from the original composition.

Talking about the song with a modern Arabic theme, Dhvani said in a statement: "It is such a great opportunity to sing for the recreated version of such an iconic song. While working on this song, I got a chance to work with great music artistes like Tanishk and Neha.

"I really hope people like Dilbar and shower their love as they did for the original composition. Nora Fatehi is stunning in the video and the video is looking incredible. After Ishtehaar, which was a sad song, I am glad I got a chance to sing a completely different tune."

Nikhil Advani, who is producing the film, wanted Nora to choreograph her own belly dance moves as she is well versed with the dance form.

"It was an amazing experience working with the team. They were very accommodating and were aware of my knowledge of dance. Nikhil really wanted me to add my own personal touch to the song and I was given the liberty to groove to the music to choreograph portions of the song," Nora said.

"Many times he would keep rolling the camera to give me the liberty to do my own movements and adapted that into the video".

