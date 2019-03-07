Dhvani Bhanushali's first single from Notebook will leave you enchanted for its melody

music

Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali is here to pull you out of your midweek blues with her latest single, Laila from Salman Khan's next, Notebook. Known for giving us chartbuster knockouts like Ishare Tere, Leja Re, and Main Teri Hoon, to name a few, Dhvani marks her first Bollywood solo with Laila and the song is sure to climb on your favourites-list. Settling the curiosity, 'Laila' has been released today and the song in no time has been attracting massive eyeballs across platforms.

Talking about her excitement, Dhvani said, "Laila is the most special song I've sung so far. The setting and filming of the song are so special that it will automatically transport you to another world- more tranquil and endearing. I hope my fans and every music lover out there likes and appreciates the efforts that have been invested in the making of such a soul-stirring number. Fingers crossed!"

Penned by Abhendra Upadhyay & Vishal Mishra, Laila explores the life chronicles of Firdaus and Kabir in a most cinematic way you would ever encounter otherwise.

