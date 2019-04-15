Dia Mirza enjoys plays basketball on the set of her upcoming web show Kaafir

television

Dia Mirza, who is shooting for the web series, Kaafir, has taken to basketball

Dia Mirza in Kaafir

Dia Mirza, who is shooting for the web series, Kaafir, has taken to basketball. She enjoys playing the sport with local youngsters. By the time the shoot wraps up, she might end up being a pro!

Dia Mirza also shared her look in the upcoming web series, Kaafir. The actor, who makes her digital debut, has been shooting in the snow-clad mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

She refers to it as her "most challenging role" till date. "Discovering Kainaaz has been an incredible experience... her truth is now my truth (sic)," she wrote on social media. Sonam Nair's directorial venture also stars Mohit Raina.

Last seen on-screen playing a strong role in Sanju, Dia will soon begin shooting for "Kaafir", directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Siddharth Malhotra for OTT platform Zee 5.

"A workshop is an intense study, an exploration of the character one is playing. For me, personally, getting to know the character is extremely important. The process of discovering the person one is playing is exciting. Working with Atul was a unique and wonderful experience. This is the most challenging part I have ever played and I feel so lucky to be a part of a story that is based on true events," Dia Mirza said in the statement.

