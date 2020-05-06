Dialysis centres can't force patients to get tested, says civic body

The state's count of COVID-19 cases crossed 15,500 on Tuesday and 635 of the cases were reported in Mumbai. Addressing issues faced by dialysis patients who are not getting access to healthcare, the civic body directed dialysis centres in the city to not refuse patients or insist on COVID-19 tests.

While existing norms dictate that only symptomatic patients can be tested, the regulations exclude pregnant women, dialysis patients, those seeking IVF or having a scheduled surgery since many private hospitals have made it mandatory for all patients to get themselves tested. Civic officials said that directives have been issued to all dialysis centres not to insist on COVID-19 testing for patients who require dialysis.

"They can advise COVID-19 testing for suspected symptomatic patients or to those who are close contacts of COVID-19 patients. They should follow all precautions while giving the service. The dialysis should not be delayed for want of test results," said an official.

The civic body has also issued notices to all private nursing homes, hospitals and medical practitioners to reopen and provide medical help while adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines. Apart from private doctors, migrant labourers will now also be able to get their medical certificate from municipal dispensaries and peripheral hospitals.

The count of cases in Dharavi continued to rise with 33 new cases, taking the total to 665. Nine cases were reported from 90 Feet Road and five from Indiranagar. Civic officials said more than 83,500 people have been screened, of which 2,380 were placed in quarantine centres. Nine other cases were reported from Mahim and two from Dadar. In L ward (includes areas like Kurla), the total count crossed 600 and on Tuesday, 26 new cases were reported. Civic officials said that the cases were largely from dense slum pockets in areas like LBS Road and Narayan Nagar.

State health officials said there were 984 new cases in the state and the tally now stands at 15,525 cases. There were 34 deaths reported in Maharashtra, of which 26 were recorded in Mumbai, six in Pune and one each in Aurangabad and Kolhapur.

Mumbai now has 9,945 cases and 387 deaths while the state's death toll stands at 617. Civic officials said that out of the 26 deaths reported on Tuesday, six of them occurred between May 1 and 2 and 22 of the patients were suffering from other ailments. Two of the patients who died were below the age of 40 years while 13 patients were in the age group of 40-60 years.

